Around 16,000 people in North Wales have been classified as being most “at risk” from COVID-19

As many as 16,000 people in North Wales have been identified as being most “at risk” from coronavirus.

The Welsh Government has confirmed the figure after revealing there were 75,000 people being advised to stay indoors because of underlying health conditions in Wales.

They are being written to and advised to stay inside for the next 12 weeks as the UK approaches a second week of lockdown.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been diagnosed with the virus, said NHS England would be writing to 1.5m people who have received organ transplants, are living with severe respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis and severe chronic bronchitis (COPD) or specific cancers, like blood or bone marrow, or are taking immuno-suppressant drug treatments.

Around 16,000 people with similar underlying medical conditions who live in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area are being written to and advised to stay indoors during the pandemic.

It represents around 2.3% of the population of the six counties that make up the Betsi Cadwaladr area.

The letter tells them they will continue to receive treatment and gives tips on how to manage their conditions, how to get prescriptions delivered and how to access support for daily living.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “We are doing everything possible to keep you safe during this outbreak, but we need your help.

“If you receive a letter, it is really important you follow the guidance to stay safe and well.

“Don’t leave your home, or invite anyone into your home, unless it is absolutely vital.”

The Welsh Government has been liaising with local authorities and voluntary groups to make sure there is support available for those groups most vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus.

The guidance for people at the highest risk is:

Strictly avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough;

Do not leave your house for at least 12 weeks unless it is absolutely vital.

Visits from carers or healthcare workers, who would normally come and help with your daily needs or social care, will be able to carry on as normal.

Do not attend any gatherings. This includes gatherings of friends and families in private spaces, for example family homes, weddings, parties and religious services.

Do not go out for shopping, leisure or travel. Food or medication deliveries, should be left at the door to minimise contact.

Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media.

Use telephone or online services to contact your GP practice or other essential services as and when you need.

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

