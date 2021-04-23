Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Apr 2021

Armed police called to reports of stabbing in Mold area overnight

Armed police were called to reports of a stabbing in the Mold area overnight.

Officers from the Alliance Armed Policing Unit, a police dog unit and local officers were scrambled to a property in the area.

They found the suspect hiding under a bed who was taken into custody.

A brief update just before 3am on the Alliance Armed Policing Unit Twitter page states:


“ARVs authorised to reports of a male stabbed in the #Mold area. Suspect located hiding under a bed & arrested. Thanks to our Local Policing &

@ChNWPoliceDogs for their support #oneincustody”

We have asked North Wales Police for more details.



