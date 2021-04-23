Armed police called to reports of stabbing in Mold area overnight
Armed police were called to reports of a stabbing in the Mold area overnight.
Officers from the Alliance Armed Policing Unit, a police dog unit and local officers were scrambled to a property in the area.
They found the suspect hiding under a bed who was taken into custody.
A brief update just before 3am on the Alliance Armed Policing Unit Twitter page states:
“ARVs authorised to reports of a male stabbed in the #Mold area. Suspect located hiding under a bed & arrested. Thanks to our Local Policing &
@ChNWPoliceDogs for their support #oneincustody”
ARVs authorised to reports of a male stabbed in the #Mold area. Suspect located hiding under a bed & arrested. Thanks to our Local Policing & @ChNWPoliceDogs for their support #oneincustody pic.twitter.com/lb54iVSwcq
— Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) April 23, 2021
We have asked North Wales Police for more details.
