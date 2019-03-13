Appeal launched over refusal of Buckley housing plans

An appeal has been launched over the rejection of plans for three new homes on the site of a former Catholic chapel.

Permission to convert the Roman Catholic Presbytery on Brunswick Road in Buckley into two houses was denied by Flintshire Council in December amid concerns about the impact on the safety of residents and extra traffic.

Developers have now launched an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate against the local authority’s decision.

If they are succesful it would also see a new property constructed in place of the disused former Sunday school building, which would be demolished.

In papers lodged on behalf of applicants Steve Metcalfe, planning agents said the council’s reasons for refusal were ‘unfounded’.

In a statement to inspectors appointed by the Welsh Government, Stuart Vendy said: “I consider that the appeal proposal represents both an efficient and appropriate type, scale and form of development for the site and its surroundings.

“The site is in a sustainable location, and capable of making a small but important contribution to maintaining Buckley as a category A settlement, and ensuring that the housing needs are met in an appropriate manner.

“Following a thorough examination of the likely effects of the proposal, and consideration of both development plan policies and other relevant material considerations I consider that the proposal is worthy of support.

“I acknowledge the concerns that have been raised by residents, and ultimately in the determination the application by the council, however consider that the purported negative effects of the proposal on both highway safety and the amenity of nearby resident is unfounded and that the proposal will not result in a materially negative impact on these interests.”

He added: “In conclusion, I consider that the appeal proposals are acceptable and represent a sustainable form of development that meets all necessary requirements.

“I respectfully request that the appeal be allowed without delay.”

The plans include eight parking spaces in total, as well as a new extension to the original chapel building.

Each home within it would have a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Meanwhile, the new property would be detached with a kitchen, lounge, two bathrooms and three bedrooms.

The appeal will be considered at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).