Appeal launched after plans for 14 new homes in Buckley thrown out

An appeal has been launched after plans to build 14 new homes in Buckley were thrown out over fears for the safety of school children.

Planners in Flintshire rejected proposals by Quatrefoil Homes to develop land on Alltami Road in Buckley at a meeting in November.

Around 50 letters of objection were received from residents, highlighting concerns about the impact of the scheme on a footpath, which is known locally as ‘Tucky Lane’.

The path is regularly used by pupils walking to Elfed High School and politicians voted against the application by a narrow margin as they said the safety of youngsters would be put at risk.

However, the Mold-based firm has now launched an appeal to have the decision overturned.

In their appeal statement, representatives for the company said the plans would not cause any undue risk.

They said: “In simple terms, the appellant company asserts that the proposal would not harm the safety of pedestrians using public footpath 22.

“This view is shared by the council’s highway officer as outlined within the council’s committee report.

“The officers are satisfied that a scheme of traffic calming and staggered barriers would provide an adequate safety measure at the point the service road would cross public footpath 22.

“The council’s officers also note that public footpath 22 is currently unlit and poorly surfaced and this would be upgraded as part of the scheme.

“It would be surfaced and illuminated and these improvements would clearly improve the safety of its users.”

The proposals went before the committee with a recommendation for approval from planning officers.

In a report, the authority’s chief officer for planning, environment and economy, Andrew Farrow, said the proposed road layout was considered to be acceptable.

He added that an alternative route would be provided for pupils during the construction of the houses, with upgrades to be carried out to the path.

However, at the meeting, Buckley Mountain councillor Carol Ellis led the concerns about the development.

She said: “I am totally, utterly opposed to this application, mostly on the grounds of safety.

“You could not fail to be shocked when you arrived on the site visit to actually see the proposal and to see the implications to footpath number 22, which has been free of traffic I’m told locally for 60 years.

“It’s very well used by the community, especially by the school children.

“I’m sorry if I’m being quite blunt but it’s the safety of children and there are lots of other issues I could mention.”

A proposal was later put forward to reject the plans, which won by eight votes to seven.

An independent inspector appointed by the Welsh Government will consider Quatrefoil’s appeal at a future date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).