Appeal for owner to come forward after dog caught attacking livestock in Flintshire

Police have appealed for the owner of a dog to come forward after it was allegedly caught attacking livestock in Flintshire.

The dog was caught in the Pontblyddyn area and police say they need to speak to the owner.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said:

“This dog has been caught attacking livestock in the Pontblyddyn area, but unfortunately the owner was not present and has not come forward.”

”We need to speak to the owner about the incident and their dog. Do you know the dog or the owner?”

This dog has been caught attacking livestock in the Pontblyddyn area, but unfortunately the owner was not present and has not come forward We need to speak to the owner about the incident and their dog. Do you know the dog or the owner? Please retweet or share pic.twitter.com/LmJMorzXhG — NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) May 12, 2021

There has been a number of livestock attacks in recent weeks in the region.

A sheep was killed at Hen Rake Windmill in Halkyn by a dog at the end of April and there were reports of an attack on livestock in Broughton.

A Northop Hall alpaca farm recently suffered an attack when two stray dogs entered a stable.

They attacked the herd of one-year-old animals bred on the farm causing serious harm.

It was the second attack on the alpaca’s this year.

Rob Taylor from the Rural Crime Team said: “Livestock attacks in our countryside have been a constant throughout the pandemic, but this time of year (lambing) has always been a regular occurrence sadly.”

“It’s about responsible dog ownership and sadly some people are ignoring that message.”

“Owning a dog means you care for your pet as well as other animals in our countryside by being responsible and using a lead or don’t enter a field where livestock are.”

If you have any information contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/