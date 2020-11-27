Appeal for information after woman suffers facial injuries in Mold assault

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Mold.

North Wales Police is asking members of the public to get in touch if they have any information that may help an investigation into an assault which took place on Saturday, November 14.

Officers attended a report of a female found with facial injuries at the junction of the Station Lane and the A541 in Mold after been reportedly dropped off at the location by a taxi.

Police say, “Initial enquiries have placed the female on Wrexham Street at approximately 20:20hrs with three males by Mold Kebab House.”





“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this female on Wrexham Street and where she has gone after this.”

“We are also appealing to taxi firms who may have collected this female to get in touch with us.”

“Anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage is also encouraged to get in touch with local officers.

“The Investigating Officers are PC3483 Jones and PC2934 Berry based at Mold Police Station.”

Any one that has information about the theft is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the reference number 20000693431.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.