Posted: Tue 20th Oct 2020

Anwyl Homes site manager wins award at ‘Pride in the Job’ competition

A site manager for a Flintshire-based housebuilder has won an award at the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) ‘Pride in the Job’ Awards.

Ian Palmer, site manager at Anwyl Homes, had already won a ‘Quality Award’, ‘Seal of Excellence Award’ and ‘Regional Award’ for his work at Anwyl Homes’ Croes Atti development in Oakenholt.

Now he looks set to compete for the ‘Supreme Award’ in the ‘Medium Builder’ category at the virtual national finals in London.

Judging covers all aspects of build and site management including quality of workmanship, technical expertise and leadership as well as health and safety.


The ‘Regional Award’ is particularly pleasing for both Ian and Ewloe-based Anwyl Homes as judging included the entirety of Wales.

Ian said: “I am delighted that our work at Croes Atti has been further recognised by the NHBC with a ‘Regional Award’ and that we are one step further to potentially winning the top prize of a ‘Supreme Award’ in our category.

“The team here at Croes Atti is fully committed to only the highest standards on site, evident in our delivery of top quality thoughtfully designed and constructed new homes for our purchasers, and we have our fingers crossed for the grand final event early next year.”

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, added: “Huge congratulations to Ian and the entire team at Croes Atti – it is a great achievement to be crowned with a ‘Seal of Excellence Award’, but to go onto win the ‘Regional Award’ and be in with a chance of winning a ‘Supreme Award’ in the national finals is superb and we are really proud of whole team led by Ian.”

Croes Atti is a new residential development of three and four bedroom homes in the village of Oakenholt on the outskirts of Flint.

For further information, visit www.anwylgroup.co.uk.



