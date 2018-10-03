Another ‘drugs den’ closed down by police in Connah’s Quay

North Flintshire police team have closed down another property in Connah’s Quay following issues around drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Police successfully obtained a Closure Order from magistrates and served it on 12 Ivy Court this week.

It means the property is now fully closed and no one can live there for at least the next three months.

Officers have asked residents in Connah’s Quay to contact them if they have concerns over drugs and anti-social behaviour in other houses close to them.

An update on the NWP North Flintshire Facebook page states:

“Here’s your local Officer PC Williams closing another problem property! 12 Ivy Court in Connahs Quay is now fully closed for 3 months due to issues around ASB and drug taking. Where shall we visit next? Let us know!”

In August police closed a house in Ffordd Cae Llwyn, local officers believe it has played a “big part of the recent emerging problem at the top of Connah’s Quay” police hope residents will see a “dramatic improvement” in the area.

In an unrelated drugs operation police raided a house Connah’s Quay on Monday where a “couple of suspected packages” were found.

Police rely on intelligence from the local community to tackle drugs related crime, if you have any information which may help them call 101 or use the live webchat

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111.