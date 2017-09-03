Annual River Festival at Connah’s Quay takes place next Saturday

The Sixth Annual River Festival at Connah’s Quay takes place on Saturday 9th September.

The waterside festival organised by the Quay Watermen’s Association has become a firm favourite for many in Deeside and once again the stars of the day will be Kathleen and May.

The two ‘Wheelyboats’ are named after the last remaining British built wooden hull three masted top sail schooner Kathleen and May.

She was built in 1900 by Ferguson and Baird at their Connah’s Quay yard and is now berthed in Liverpool’s Albert Dock beside Merseyside Maritime Museum.

The two Coulam 20 Wheelyboats, which have been designed primarily for people with mobility difficulties, will take members of the public on a short trip along the river, weather and tide permitting.

There will also be the annual corporate and public duck race, at the festival as well as demonstrations from Flint RNLI Volunteers and North Wales Fire Service.

The event will be taking place at the Kathleen and May Heritage Centre and the café will be open along with a BBQ, there will be a variety of stalls and activities for everyone along with displays about the heritage.

The Kathleen and May Heritage Centre has now been fully refurbished and new funding will allow for permanent heritage displays to be created.

The centre which also holds heritage talks on second Wednesday of the month, has gathered numerous photographs, documents and artefacts related to the docks and are keen to increase their collection.

“We want to encourage the older generation to come down regularly to share memories and reminisce over our photo collection.”

“We are keen to recruit volunteers to help develop their activities at the dock.”

“Whether you want to help with research and archiving, be a volunteer guide, record oral histories and make short films or help with school groups or on boat trips, there will be a role for you.” Said a heritage centre spokesperson.