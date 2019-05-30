An Italian from Flintshire has won Welsh Learner of the Year at Urdd Eisteddfod

An Italian woman from Mold has won the Welsh Learner Medal at the Cardiff and Vale Urdd Eisteddfod 2019.

Francesca Elena Sciarrillo was awarded the Medal at the main ceremony at the Urdd Eisteddfod on Tuesday.

Francesca, aged 23, who is a post graduate apprentice in Marketing comes from an all-Italian family, she is the only one who speaks Welsh.

The former Bangor University Student said: “I’m very proud to be Italian and Welsh – two beautiful countries! Learning Welsh has changed my life in many ways.

It has opened doors for me to new books, new music, new politics and more importantly, new people, people who mean the world to me!”

Francesca won after a day of challenges, set to test the language, confidence and knowledge of the three finalists.

These included doing a live interview with BBC Radio Cymru and speaking at a press conference in front of journalists and television cameras.

The other two finalists were Molly Evans who is in her final year at Chester University, studying a Modern Languages ​​degree and Jack Wilson originally from Warrington, who is studying Chemistry at Bangor University.

The aim of the Learner Medal Competition is to reward an individual who is committed to learning Welsh and takes pride in their Welshness.

It is awarded to an individual who demonstrates how they use the language on a day-to-day basis in college or work and socially as well as promoting and encouraging the Welsh language amongst others.