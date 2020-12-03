Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant offers support for residents struggling over the Christmas period

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has offered support for residents dealing with financial worries, loneliness or other struggles over the Christmas period.

Stating how grateful he was for local people in the community, the MS praised the camaraderie shown in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents have supported each other via picking up groceries and delivering medicine to the most vulnerable as well as offering help in other ways.

Mr Sargeant said: “2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for us all and many people will be struggling for different reasons as we approach Christmas, whether that be with financial worries, loneliness or volatile relationships.





“I am incredibly grateful to the residents of Alyn and Deeside for the kindness and compassion they have shown towards each other, from picking up groceries for neighbours to organised support for the vulnerable, so many of you have gone above and beyond throughout this difficult year.

“Thank you so much for all you have done, I could not be more proud to represent this incredible community.”

As well as praise locals for their efforts, the MS offered extra support by signposting charities and organisations available to help in various ways.

He also offered his own support and encourages people to get in touch via his email – Jack.Sargeant@Senedd.Wales.

For financial assistance and advice, Mr Sargeant recommends Business Wales as well as Citizen’s Advice Flintshire and Shelter Cymru.

He said: “If you’re concerned about the impact of COVID on your business the Businesses Wales website provides information on financial assistance available, head to their website or call 03000 6 03000.”

“Citizen’s Advice Flintshire provide on issues such as debt management and welfare benefits, housing, employment, consumer complaints and landlord-tenant disputes.

“More information can be found on their website or call 0808 2787923.

“Shelter Cymru – if you have any housing concerns, from paying rent or bills to eviction disputes, advice is available on the Shelter website or call 08000 495 495.”

For emotional support, such as grief or loneliness, Mr Sargeant recommends Age Cymru, Samaritans and Cruse Bereavement Care.

He said: “Age Cymru provide advice and befriending services for older people in Wales.

“No one should be lonely at Christmas; you can find support on the Age Cymru website or call 0300 303 44 98.

“Samaritans – whatever you’re going through, a Samaritan will face it with you.

“If you need someone to talk to the Samaritans support line is here to listen 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – call 116 123 or find resources online.

“Cruse Bereavement Care – grief is a natural process, but it can be devastating.

“Cruse are here to support you after the death of someone close – call 0808 808 1677 or use their online chat.”

For safety helplines, Mr Sargeant recommends the Live Fear Free Helpline and NSPCC.

He said: “Home is not a safe place for everyone.

“If you, a family member a friend, or someone you are concerned about has experienced domestic abuse or sexual violence, you can contact the Live Fear Free Helpline 24 hours a day 7 days a week, for free advice and support or to talk through your options.

“Call 0808 80 10 800, text 07860077333 or use their online chat.

“If you’re under 18 or concerned for the safety of someone who is, the NSPCC provides free, confidential advice and support line – call 0800 1111.”

Visit any of the links provided above for more information.