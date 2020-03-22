Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sunday, Mar 22nd, 2020

Updated: Sunday, Mar 22nd, 2020

All McDonald’s in Flintshire and across UK set to close from 7pm on Monday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

McDonald’s is to close all its outlets in Flintshire and across the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday at the latest.

Last week the fast food giant closed its seating areas inside but kept the drive through and takeaway options open.

Since then the UK government has moved to close all restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a post on social media, McDonald’s said, “see you soon.”

A statement read:

“We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March.”

This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers.

We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to open.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government Covid-19 Response: 5 things you need to know before sending your children to school or childcare

News

Covid-19: Emergency legislation to protect renters and landlords WILL apply to Wales

News

Arriva buses – Emergency timetables set to be place in Flintshire from Monday

News

Covid-19: More details on access to emergency childcare provision for key workers and vulnerable learners in Flintshire

News

Covid-19: Flintshire Council update on services closing down or under review

News

Sunday: Chief Medical Officer for Wales confirms a further seven COVID-19 related deaths in Wales

News

Read 634,518 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn