All McDonald’s in Flintshire and across UK set to close from 7pm on Monday

McDonald’s is to close all its outlets in Flintshire and across the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday at the latest.

Last week the fast food giant closed its seating areas inside but kept the drive through and takeaway options open.

Since then the UK government has moved to close all restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on social media, McDonald’s said, “see you soon.”

A statement read:

“We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March.”

This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers.

We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to open.”