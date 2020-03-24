All Flintshire Council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres have closed

Flintshire Council has closed its Household Waste and Recycling Centres as disposing of waste “is not a valid reason to leave your homes.”

The UK and Welsh Governments last night announced strict new measures for essential travel, social distancing and public behaviour.

The council has said, “services and facilities which would only encourage the public to make non-essential journeys if they were to remain open will be closed with immediate effect.”

It means all Household Waste and Recycling Centres are now closed until further notice.

Flintshire Council has appealed “for your cooperation and patience.”

A statement this morning, it says: “Travelling to these sites to dispose of waste is not a valid reason to leave your homes and travel.

Employees at these sites will be redeployed to support other key waste collection services at this time.

Residents are advised to store any bulky waste, DIY waste, electrical items and garden waste at home within the boundary of their own property for the foreseeable future. Do not put this waste out for collection on your usual kerbside bin day as we will not collect it.

If you discover hazardous waste at your property during a DIY or building project, such as asbestos, please contact the Council immediately for advice.

The Council will comply instantly with all such national directions. More directions might follow. Not to do so would contravene Government guidance. Any services or facilities affected by such announcements will be closed or withdrawn immediately.

All essential Council services are running as normal unless they are listed as being closed or restricted on the Flintshire County Council website; https://www.flintshire.gov.uk However, the situation is changing quickly. We appeal for your cooperation and patience.”

Garden waste collections have been suspended until further notice and instead priority will be given to collecting black bins, food waste and recycling.

“The move will allow our crews to concentrate on collecting black bins, food waste and recycling during the coming weeks and it will also assist with any staff sickness absence or self-isolation issues.” The council has said.

More about Flintshire Council’s current services in the wake of the coronavirus crisis: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Emergency-Planning/Coronavirus-Covid-19-council-services-update.aspx