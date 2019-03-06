Airbus starts talks with unions on redeploying A380 workers

Airbus says it has started talks with unions on redeploying up to 3500 employees from across four countries currently working on the A380 programme.

The planemaker confirmed last month it was pulling the plug on the A380 ‘super jumbo’ with the last deliveries of the aircraft being made by 2021.

Airbus still has 17 A380’s to deliver and staff will continue to support to A380 operators.

In a statement Airbus said:

“Meetings have taken place across the company’s European sites during the European Works Council (SE-WC) meeting with regards to the A380 programme transition and the redeployment of employees.”

“During the meeting Airbus also presented its roadmap for the A380 programme, which included the smooth transition of serial production, encompassing industrial and procurement adaptation but also in-service support for the years to come.”

Airbus has stated between 3,000 and 3,500 positions will be potentially impacted over the next three years, which “is equivalent to less than 3% of our global workforce.”

“These positions are split approximately between 1,300 blue collars and 2,100 white collars. Per country, this represents between 500 and 600 employees in the United Kingdom, 400 to 500 in Spain, 1,100 to 1,200 in Germany and 1,100 to 1,200 in France.” The statement says.

It’s expected that most employees working on the A380 at Airbus UK sites in Filton and Broughton will be redeployed onto the A320 and A350 programmes.

Bosses at Airbus Broughton have been moving employees from the A380 programme for sometime, the number affected at the site is said to be in the “low hundreds.”

An Airbus Broughton spokesman said:

“In recent weeks we’ve been looking at the positions potentially impacted over the next three years in Broughton Plant, which is in the low hundreds, and are currently looking at how we respond to the changes.

We are looking at this in parallel to changes in other programmes such as Single Aisle and A350 which continue to ramp up.

This is an ongoing piece of work we are doing in partnership with our Trade Unions and once the work is finalised, our first priority will be to communicate with our workforce.

In the meantime, whilst it is impossible to guarantee the role of all employees, it is important to point out that Broughton Plant has successfully managed similar circumstances in the past.”

Following the announcement the A380 programme was set to end, Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said:

“Unite will be seeking urgent assurances from Airbus that there will be no job losses because of the decision to end production of the A380.

“We are of the firm belief that with a full order book in single-aisle planes, such as the A320, that our members affected can be redeployed on to other work in Airbus.

“Our members in the supply chain making many of the parts for the A380 are also our key concern.”