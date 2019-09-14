Airbus staff kick start River Dee clean-up 2019

Airbus employees took part in the Big Dee Day 2019 this afternoon to clear litter from the banks of the River Dee.

The annual clean-up brings together volunteers from local businesses, schools and community groups in a week-long effort to improve the local environment.

Airbus has been supporting Big Dee Day since its inception 13 years ago. Community Relations Manager Phil McGraa, who joined the volunteers today, said:

“We are proud once again to support Big Dee Day this year.

It’s such a worthwhile initiative that brings together businesses, the council, community groups, schools and the public and, ultimately, benefits all of us who live and work close to the River Dee.

Airbus in the UK continues its commitment to local conservation and sustainability projects, with the environment being one of three core strands at the heart of the company’s community engagement policy.

Locally, Airbus also supports youth and education projects, such as the School Orchard Project with the North Wales Wildlife Trust and the Airbus Foundation Flying Challenge programme.”

Now in its 13th year, it sees community groups, conservation organisations and local businesses join together to scour the coastline and tributaries along an area spanning from Talacre to Chester and south Denbighshire.

This year’s launch event was held at Flint Lifeboat Station on Friday and was attended by around 70 guests.

They included representatives from Flintshire Council, whose countryside rangers co-ordinate the scheme, along with the neighbouring authorities of Cheshire West and Chester, Denbighshire and Natural Resources Wales.