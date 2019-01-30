Airbus says its ‘commercial aircraft business’ has been the victim of a cyber security incident

Airbus says it has detected a cyber security breach in its Commercial Aircraft business which resulted in unauthorised access to data.

In a statement released the evening, Wedensday January 30 the company said:

“Airbus detected a cyber incident on Airbus “commercial aircraft business” information systems, which resulted in unauthorised access to data.

There is no impact on Airbus’ commercial operations.”

The company says the incident is being “thoroughly investigated by Airbus’ experts who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate its potential impact, as well as determining its origins.”

The statement goes onto to says:

“Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know some personal data was accessed. This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe.

The company is in contact with the relevant regulatory authorities and the data protection authorities pursuant to the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Airbus employees are being advised to take all necessary precautions going forward.”