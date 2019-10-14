Airbus apprenticeship programme opens for new applicants

Airbus in the UK has opened up its award-winning apprenticeship programme to applications for the 2020 intake.

Airbus took on a record number of new apprentices at its Broughton site this year – surpassing even last year’s bumper total.

One-hundred-and-fifty-five craft and undergraduate apprentices joined the aerospace company’s site in Flintshire this week, with a further 37 apprentices starting at its Filton base.

In addition, Airbus’ graduate programme welcomed 46 new trainee appointments in Filton and 16 in Broughton.

UK | The wait is over! @Airbus #Apprenticeship applications in the UK are now open. Retweet if you know someone who may be interested in applying #Airbus #futureskills #careergoals pic.twitter.com/f0Kv9PmheG — Airbus In The UK (@AirbusintheUK) October 14, 2019

The highly technical nature of the aerospace industry has created a huge demand for skilled and qualified specialists in the UK.

Airbus says it has carefully designed graduate programmes to give valuable practical training while allowing apprentices to complete college or university studies.

Apprentices receive ‘second to none training’ gaining the necessary skills, knowledge and experience to make an immediate contribution when entering the Airbus workforce.

Programmes last from three to five years and give a clear route to a career at Airbus.

Apprenticeships have a proven track record of elevating careers, around 70% of UK senior managers with Airbus started their careers as apprentices.

Gavin Jones, Head of Early Careers at Airbus in the UK, said:

“An apprenticeship at Airbus offers paid on-the-job training and invaluable work experience, all while still being able to further your education to either national diploma or university degree level.

“The value of our apprenticeship programme speaks for itself with so many going on to extremely successful careers in aerospace and aviation. Indeed, many of Airbus’s current senior managers started their careers through our apprenticeship programme.”

Don’t worry, if you’re not ready to apply, you have until 3rd March 2019, further details can be found here: company.airbus.com