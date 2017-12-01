Airbus apprenticeship information event being held at Broughton this Saturday

Thinking about life after school or college? Ready for your future to take off? Or just want to learn about what’s out there? Then you may want to pop along to the Airbus Apprenticeship Information Event on Saturday.

You’ll be able to meet members of the Airbus team, discover more about engineering and business opportunities at Airbus and see where the A380 wings are made.

Over 100 apprentices were taken on in 2017 at Broughton and in the last five years, Airbus and Airbus Defence and Space have trained 500 external apprentices and a further 300 internal apprenticeships.

Airbus apprenticeships are a proven springboard into careers in the thriving aerospace sector and the prospect of a salary and no tuition fees, combined with hands-on work experience and qualifications is extremely attractive to many considering their future.

Airbus offers a range of early careers programmes including apprenticeships, work experience and graduate placements.

To find out more about apprenticeships, the Airbus Information Event is taking place at the West Factory (A380) at the Broughton plant on Saturday 2nd December 1.30pm – 4pm.