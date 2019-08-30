AirAsia X signs deal with Airbus for 42 new jets worth around £6bn

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has ordered 42 Airbus aircraft worth a total catalogue price of around 6 billion pounds.

AirAsia X, the long haul unit of the AirAsia Group, has finalised a firm order with Airbus for an additional 12 A330-900 and 30 A321XLR aircraft.

The contract was signed during an event in Kuala Lumpur today, Friday August 30.

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia Group, who was present at the signing, said:

“This order reaffirms our selection of the A330neo as the most efficient choice for our future widebody fleet.

In addition, the A321XLR offers the longest flying range of any single aisle aircraft and will enable us to introduce services to new destinations.

Together, these aircraft are perfect partners for long haul low cost operations and will allow us to build further on our market leading position in this fast-growing sector.”

In Kuala Lumpur celebrating partnerships in Malaysia at an event attended by PM Mahathir @chedetofficial. We signed a new A330neo & A321XLR order with @AirAsia X and committed to new projects in MRO, digital & research. Looking forward to growing our presence in this key region. pic.twitter.com/OigvxRS1oK — Guillaume Faury (@GuillaumeFaury) August 30, 2019

Airbus launched the A321XLR at this years Paris Air Show, and expects to roll it out starting in 2023.

The planemaker is rolling out the A321XLR from 2023, it will deliver 15 per cent longer range than the A321LR and with 30 per cent lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft.

Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus commented:

“AirAsia X has been the pioneer of the long haul low cost model in the Asia-Pacific region. This new order for the A330neo and A321XLR is a true endorsement of the Airbus solution to meet mid-market demand with a combination of single aisle and widebody products.

This powerful solution will provide AirAsia X with the lowest possible operating costs to expand its network and enable even more people to fly further than ever before.”

Wings for the new jets will be made in Flintshire at Airbus Broughton.