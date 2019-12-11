Air France–KLM Group signs deal with Airbus for 10 additional A350-900 jets

The Air France–KLM Group has signed a deal with Airbus for 10 additional A350-900 widebody jets.

The deal will take the airline group’s total order for A350-900’s to 38 aircraft.

The A350s are intended to be operated by Air France.

“Rationalizing and modernizing the fleet is central to our effort to regain our leading position in Europe”, said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group.

“It will strengthen our performance from both an economic and operational standpoint, and will help us deliver on our ambitious sustainability agenda.

Offering a 25% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generation aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 is a jewel of European expertise and a passenger favorite.

We are excited to see it become a core asset of the Air France fleet.”

“Ben is leading an impressive transformation at Air France-KLM and we feel honoured that our A350 aircraft have been selected as part of this endeavor.” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “We sincerely thank Air France-KLM for the confidence placed in us.”