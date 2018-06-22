Air Ambulance attending single vehicle crash near Mold

Emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle crash on the B5430 at Llanarmon-yn-Ial near Mold.

Details are unclear at the moment but police have said it involves a Blue Ford Focus.

A Wales Air Ambulance has been spotted in the area close to Graianrhyd Road, it landed just after 4.10pm.

[Air Ambulance landed near Graianrhyd Road at 4.12pm]

Police say the road is closed and diversions in place at the junction of B5430 and B5431.

Latest traffic report for the area says:

Road closed due to an accident, one vehicle involved on B5430 both ways between B5431 Mill Lane and Maes Gwyn. A diversion in operation. Affecting traffic travelling between Llanbedr and Coedpoeth.