independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Air Ambulance attending single vehicle crash near Mold

Published: Friday, Jun 22nd, 2018
Share:

Emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle crash on the B5430 at Llanarmon-yn-Ial near Mold.

Details are unclear at the moment but police have said it involves a Blue Ford Focus.

A Wales Air Ambulance has been spotted in the area close to Graianrhyd Road, it landed just after 4.10pm.

[Air Ambulance landed near Graianrhyd Road at 4.12pm]

Police say the road is closed and diversions in place at the junction of B5430 and B5431.

Latest traffic report for the area says:

Road closed due to an accident, one vehicle involved on B5430 both ways between B5431 Mill Lane and Maes Gwyn. A diversion in operation. Affecting traffic travelling between Llanbedr and Coedpoeth.

LATEST NEWS:

Police appeal to public for help in finding a Gronant teenager who’s been missing for 5 days

Airbus threats to leave the UK are a “disservice” to its skilled workforce, says Welsh Conservative Leader

Airbus Chief: Brexit ‘No Deal’ directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK.

Police investigate poachers targeting ‘The Rosie’ in Wepre Park

50mph speed limit comes into force on the A494 from today.

Airbus preparing to move business out of the UK due to Brexit fears according to a report in The Times

Ombudsman confirms complaint made against council leader Aaron Shotton to be investigated

Police pull motorist today nearly 6.5 times over the drink drive limit

Truck containing a wedding marquee and dance floor stolen from Flintshire found dumped in Wrexham

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn