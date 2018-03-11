Air ambulance and police responding to an incident in Flint

Update:
The air ambulance has taken of from Flint with a casualty onboard heading for Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.
@DeesideDotCom @sarahlhodgson1 Air Ambulance leaving flint with casualty. Hope they are ok pic.twitter.com/vhd8VJ3gsP
— bill (@fudgejohnson) March 11, 2018
There are reports that an air ambulance has landed on a field by Gwynedd school in Flint.
According to Flint news online; “A Wales Air Ambulance just landed on the field off Coed Onn Road, with paramedic sped away in a police car. Heard that it might be due to an accident.”
Bill sent us this picture of the air ambulance which landed just after 6pm –
There are several unconfirmed reports a four year old boy has fallen from a window.
@DeesideDotCom Air Ambulance landed in flint reports of police incident#flint pic.twitter.com/h7b1Il1CTi
— bill (@fudgejohnson) March 11, 2018