Air ambulance and police responding to an incident in Flint

Update:

The air ambulance has taken of from Flint with a casualty onboard heading for Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

There are reports that an air ambulance has landed on a field by Gwynedd school in Flint.

According to Flint news online; “A Wales Air Ambulance just landed on the field off Coed Onn Road, with paramedic sped away in a police car. Heard that it might be due to an accident.”

Bill sent us this picture of the air ambulance which landed just after 6pm –

There are several unconfirmed reports a four year old boy has fallen from a window.