After 46 years of service Mold Community Hospital Matron retires

Staff at Mold Hospital gathered for a tea party to say goodbye to Matron Julie Mackreth and wish her well for her retirement.

Julie, 64, is leaving the NHS after 46 years service. Julie dedicated her career to nursing in the community and worked extensively in Chirk community hospital, Penley hospital and Mold hospital.

Julie said, “I’ll miss my colleagues so much. They’ve been more than that, they’ve been my friends and family too and I consider myself lucky as I’ve always enjoyed my job and I’ll miss the NHS very much. I’ve seen so much change over the years and it has been exciting.

“My plan is to take some time out, enjoy time with my family and go on some holidays. I also intend to stay involved with the NHS and I want to volunteer and help set up a tea bar with the Robins in Chirk hospital.”

Jane Jones, former lead nurse for community hospitals in the East area said, “Julie is hardworking, pleasant and always anxious to help others. She has always been so motivated and she really cares about the patients and the staff. She will be really missed.”

[Photo: Matron Julie Mackreth – right-hand side holding flowers – celebrates her retirement with the team from Mold Community Hospital.]