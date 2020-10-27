Affordable housing development in Mostyn backed for approval despite objections

Plans to create 20 new affordable homes in a village in Flintshire have been backed for approval, despite objections from nearby residents.

Wates Residential applied to build on land currently used for parking at Ffordd Pandarus in Mostyn in December last year.

The proposals, which form part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme, would contribute towards the authority’s goal of constructing 500 new affordable homes across the county by 2021.

It comes despite neighbours raising concerns about the impact on their well-being, as well as on road safety in the area.

In a report, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The plans submitted as part of this application propose the erection of a total of 20 two-storey dwellings comprising a mix of 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom houses which are intended to meet affordable housing needs.

“There would be two main pockets of development accessed from a central turning head arrangement.

“For members’ information, the site which amounts to approximately 0.5 hectares in area is located within the settlement boundary of Mostyn, a category B settlement in the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.

“The principle of residential development for general and specific housing need in such locations is generally supported subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.

“There is however clear evidence of affordable housing need in the locality as referenced by the housing strategy manager to justify the proposed development.”

Last September, permission was granted for a smaller development of ten properties under the same project at nearby Ffordd Hiraethog.

A total of 11 letters have been received against the latest scheme raising objections over the loss of parking land and green space.

Local councillor Patrick Heesom has also voiced concerns surrounding what he described as the “overdevelopment” of the site, with additional opposition from Mostyn Community Council.

But Mr Farrow said it was his view that the housing would be of an acceptable scale due to the residential nature of the surrounding area.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).