Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Oct 2020

Updated: Tue 27th Oct

Affordable housing development in Mostyn backed for approval despite objections

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to create 20 new affordable homes in a village in Flintshire have been backed for approval, despite objections from nearby residents.

Wates Residential applied to build on land currently used for parking at Ffordd Pandarus in Mostyn in December last year.

The proposals, which form part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme, would contribute towards the authority’s goal of constructing 500 new affordable homes across the county by 2021.

A senior officer has recommended that permission for the scheme should be granted ahead of a virtual planning committee meeting being held tomorrow (Wednesday, 28 October).


It comes despite neighbours raising concerns about the impact on their well-being, as well as on road safety in the area.

In a report, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The plans submitted as part of this application propose the erection of a total of 20 two-storey dwellings comprising a mix of 12 one- and two-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom houses which are intended to meet affordable housing needs.

“There would be two main pockets of development accessed from a central turning head arrangement.

“For members’ information, the site which amounts to approximately 0.5 hectares in area is located within the settlement boundary of Mostyn, a category B settlement in the Flintshire Unitary Development Plan.

“The principle of residential development for general and specific housing need in such locations is generally supported subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.

“There is however clear evidence of affordable housing need in the locality as referenced by the housing strategy manager to justify the proposed development.”

Last September, permission was granted for a smaller development of ten properties under the same project at nearby Ffordd Hiraethog.

A total of 11 letters have been received against the latest scheme raising objections over the loss of parking land and green space.

Local councillor Patrick Heesom has also voiced concerns surrounding what he described as the “overdevelopment” of the site, with additional opposition from Mostyn Community Council.

But Mr Farrow said it was his view that the housing would be of an acceptable scale due to the residential nature of the surrounding area.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Storage locker production firm set to close Saltney plant with loss of 55 jobs

News

Air Ambulance called to Connah’s Quay following reports of a person in need of “medical assistance”

News

Day Four – Deeside personal trainer’s advice for people hoping to keep fit during firebreak lockdown

News

Wrexham volunteers invited to take part in UK trial for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Welsh Government set to publish new guidance supermarket non essential item ban following fierce backlash

News

Third phase of Economic Resilience Fund opening tomorrow – with new rates grant support for businesses

News

Road works lane closure on A494 at Aston Hill causing lengthy delays for second day

News

Devolution in Wales ‘under serious’ threat from UK Government, says First Minister

News

Health watchdog report reveals how some pregnant women in Wales feel ‘let down’ over care during coronavirus pandemic

News





Read 647,682 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn