Additional eighty car parking spaces set for Wepre Park as surge in visitor numbers continues to cause problems

The deputy leader of Flintshire County Council ‘hopes’ an extra 80 car parking spaces will be in place within two weeks at Wepre Park.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas said she has been discussing a temporary solution for Wepre Park parking problems today with the council’s countryside services and its streetscene department.

Hope to have extra approx 80 spaces in place within 2 weeks as temp solution.”

In an update on social media, Cllr Thomas said: “Discussing solutions for Wepre Park parking issue with @FCCcountryside and Streetscene @FlintshireCC officers.

According to previously released figures, Wepre Park attracts in the region of 200,000 people each year.

The current car park is not big enough to meet demand as visitor number continue to rise.

It has led to visitors parking on nearby roads and causing issues for residents.

The council has previously asked visitors to either consider walking or cycling to the park or for those driving to use the Pay and Display Car Park at the bottom of Wepre Drive, about half a mile away.

The park is home to a woodland walk, waterfall, nature trail, playground and Ewloe Castle.

The site also has two football pitches, a skatepark and a visitor centre.