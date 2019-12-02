A&D

Published: Monday, Dec 2nd, 2019
Share:



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

“Last night the angels took my soul mate“ Husband of man killed in A55 crash near Northop pays tribute to him

Apprentice Open Day a “great success” as over 1700 attend Saturday’s event at Airbus Broughton

Fire service urging residents to follow simple tips to stay safe over the festive season.

Updated: A55 back open in Denbighshire following earlier closure due to a cow near the road

Coleg Cambria and wildlife charity join forces to help reverse decline in hedgehog population

Year 8 girls encouraged to take part in National Cyber Security Centre competition

Police confirm a man has died after a car crashed off the A55 in Flintshire on Sunday evening

Police appeal to help find missing Shotton man

Jack and the Beanstalk given rock ‘n’ roll pantomime twist at Theatr Clwyd!


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn