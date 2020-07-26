Action Fraud warning over big increase in bogus PayPal emails being sent out

ActionFraud – the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre has issued a warning over a wave of fake PayPal emails.

The scam involves bogus PayPal emails being sent out, stating that the recipient’s account has been “limited” due to policy violation.

A link is included in the email, which the potential scam victim is asked to click on, taking them to a genuine-looking phishing site, designed to steal PayPal login details, as well as personal and financial information.

Action Fraud said on Friday it had received over 1,000 reports within 24 hours about fake emails.





Anyone who has received one of these emails is asked to report it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service, forwarding the email to report@phishing.gov.uk.

SCAM WARNING⚠️: We’ve received over 1,000 reports in 24 hours about these fake PayPal emails. They lead to genuine-looking sites that steal your personal information. If you receive one, you can report it by forwarding the email to: Report@phishing.gov.uk #PhishyFridays pic.twitter.com/jWIfEccy16 — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) July 24, 2020

More advice from PayPal on spotting scams: https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/phishing