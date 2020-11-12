Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Nov 2020

Abnormal load ‘may cause some disruption’ along the A494 and A55 this morning

Police have warned drivers using the A494 and A55 in Flintshire that a wide load may cause some disruption this morning.

The load is expected onto the A494 in Deeside from 8.30am after entering North Wales from the M56.

It will be transported along the A55 through Flintshire then continue along the expressway before exiting at J8, A5025 for Red Wharf Bay, Pentraeth

A wide load will be escorted across north Wales tomorrow morning, which may cause some road…

Posted by North Wales Police on Wednesday, November 11, 2020



