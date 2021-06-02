A55 traffic on Tuesday in North Wales busiest since August 2019

Traffic Wales, the Welsh Government’s traffic information service has said Tuesday was the busiest day on the A55 since August 2019.

With the sunny weather and half-term holiday, the main trunk road through North Wales has seen bumper to bumper traffic since Friday.

On Tuesday, Traffic flows at Northop were up by 42 percent compared to the previous week, Traffic Wales said.

Long queues formed at the usual pinch points along the trunk road over the bank holiday weekend and into this week.

Minor bumps and broken-down vehicles have added to delays.

A Traffic Wales spokesperson said: “Yesterday was the busiest day on the A55 since 30/08/19.”

“Traffic flows at Northop were up by 42% compared to the previous week.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome more people onto the network again but if you’re planning a journey please plan ahead and check before you travel.”

During the same period last year, Wales was in the midst of the first lockdown with non-essential retail still closed.

At the end of May 2020, first minister Mark Drakeford announced the “stay at home” message was to change to “stay local” and people were advised to stay within “five miles” of their home.

Earlier that month, rules on travel had been relaxed in England with people permitted to drive to other destinations but police in Wales had the power to fine people for making non-essential journeys, including those from England into Wales.

Last week the Health Minister encouraged people to holiday in Wales and “explore its beauty.”

Eluned Morgan said: “I know people are looking forward to a holiday after the year we have all had, but this is the year to holiday at home and enjoy everything Wales has to offer.

“I would encourage people to support local businesses in particular in the tourism and hospitality sector which have been hard hit by the pandemic.”

New analysis has revealed that Tal-y-bont in Gwynedd was the UK coastal town that saw the biggest increase in visits and footfall during the sunshine of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend – a rise of 60 percent compared to the three previous weeks.

Across England and Wales, the average increase in visits to coastal resorts and beaches for the 2021 Spring Bank Holiday was up almost 49 percent compared to the three weeks beforehand – a rise of almost half again.

This compares to just 19 percent for the same Bank Holiday in 2019.