A55 near Holywell closed eastbound due to a skip fire

The Eastbound carriageway of the A55 between J31 Caerwys and J32 Holywell is closed while emergency services deal with skip fire.

@wrexham Expect delays on A55 Pentre Halkyn, skip on fire, police on scene pic.twitter.com/V6oRcHJPJm — Karen Duda (@Doodah01) November 1, 2017

The latest travel report says:

A55 Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to vehicle fire between J31 A5026 / A5151 / B5122 (Caerwys) and J32 A5026 (Holywell). All traffic is being taken off at J31. Diversion: Via the A5026 and rejoining the A55 at J32a