Eastbound A55 from Posthouse roundabout closed following serious collision

Update 5 PM: A55 Eastbound closure has been extended back to Broughton to “help manage the traffic.”

Traffic Wales has said diverted traffic is now affecting the A494 in Deeside.

**Update 16:44** Due to the ongoing incident on the #A55 J38 (Posthouse A483) – J39.

Diverted traffic from the #M53 now affecting #A494 Drome corner Westbound. https://t.co/Up1sc1I6Nn pic.twitter.com/ptxY1cGHtz — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) April 29, 2021

The latest traffic report states: “Road closed, long delays and stationary traffic due to accident investigation work on A55 Eastbound between J37 (Broughton Shopping Park) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). ”

“Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). There are also long queues on the A483 back to J7 (Rossett). Delays are building through Chester city centre between the A55 and Grosvenor Roundabout.”

“Investigation work taking place for an overturned car which occurred on the Eastbound side. The closure has been extended to help manage the traffic.”

Update 3 PM: Accident investigation are now on scene at the incident. The latest official information states, “Eastbound Carriageway will remain closed for some time whilst they carry out their work.”

The westbound carriageway is back open.

A diversion route is in place:

Leave the A55 eastbound at J28/A483 roundabout joining the A483 southbound.

Continue along the A483 southbound towards Wrexham, when at the A483/A5156 roundabout, join the A5156 southbound.

When at the A5156/A534 roundabout, join the A534 eastbound.

Continue along the A534 eastbound towards Broxton, when at the A534/A41 roundabout, join the A41 northbound.

Continue along the A41 northbound towards Chester passing through Chowley, Milton Green and Waverton.

When at the A41/A5115 Boughton Heath junction, turn right onto the A41 northbound.

When at the A41/A51 Vicars Cross road junction, turn right onto the A51 eastbound until the roundabout.

At the A51/A55 J40 Vicars Cross roundabout take the first exit to resume journeys along the A55.

#A55 Serious RTC #Update Air Ambulance have now left the scene of the RTC We have now released the road closure on the A55 North Wales bound. The eastbound carriageway will remain closed for the time being whilst investigation work takes place. pic.twitter.com/Op8dJBI5EP — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 29, 2021

Earlier report: Traffic is building on the A55 just past the Posthouse Roundabout following a serious collision.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road is closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “We are dealing with an Serious RTC on the A55, Chester Southerly By Pass.”

“Police Are on Scene. The carriageway will be closed in both directions for Air ambulance to land. Please find an alternative route.”

Peter said he passed the incident which was on the opposite side, he said: “Car on roof just near end of onramp slipway A55 northbound. Police and fire brigade on site.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and stationary traffic due to rolled over car on A55 Eastbound between J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout) and J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Congestion to J40 (Vicars Cross Interchange). Also along routes through Chester on Wrexham Road and Hough Green approaching the Overleigh Roundabout. Accident occurred on the Eastbound side. Westbound side has reopened due to it being blocked since 13:15 to allow an air ambulance to attend.”