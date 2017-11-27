A548 in Oakenholt is back open following earlier collision

UPDATE: The A548 is back open.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Police say the A548 heading towards Connah’s Quay is currently closed due to a collision.

Three vehicles, a DAF tipper truck, Ford Mondeo and a car were involved in the collision which happened just before 11.45am near the Connah’s Quay Power Station turn off.

The carriageway was closed due to debris and a fuel spillage on the road, traffic is currently queuing back to Croes Atti Lane.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service has said;

“We were called at approximately 12.10pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on Chester Road, Oakenholt.

A crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”

Latest travel report for the area says:

‘A548 Chester Road Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident and fuel spillage between Leadbrook Drive and B5129 Kelsterton Road / Kelsterton Road ‘

More to follow…