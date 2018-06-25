A548 Deeside Industrial Par reopens following earlier cable fire

A548 both ways re-opened, traffic returned to normal, earlier incident between Weighbridge Road and Parkway.

Update 4.05pm – Flintshire County Council spokespeson has said:

“The A548 in Deeside Industrial Park has been closed between Zone 3 roundabout and Broken Bank roundabout, to assist the emergency services, in their response to a fire in the area. Currently we have no indication as to how long the road will be closed for. A further update will be issued when the road has been reopened. ”

Previous report:

Police say the A548 Deeside Industrial Estate is currently closed between Zone 3 and Zone 4 while they assist the fire service.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area for the time being and find an alternative route.

There were also reports of a lorry getting stuck under Shotton railway bridge but that has been cleared.

Picture (above) taken by Kevin Gaughan shows the location of the emergency services, the fire appears to below the A548 bridge over the train track near to Weighbridge road.

One person working on the Industrial Estate has told Deeside.com they believe the fire service is dealing with a cable fire.

Andrew has said the fire, which is close to the giant solar park close to the A548 – this has been confirmed by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Latest traffic report for the area says:

‘A548 both ways closed, slow traffic due to an incident between Weighbridge Road and Parkway. Fire are in attendance to an unknown fire type in the area, the road has been closed to assist the fire service.’

‘Very slow traffic on B5129 Chester Road E Eastbound between A548 / Kelsterton Road (Connah’s Quay Turn Off) and A494 / A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Possibly due to A458 Flintshire Bridge being closed.’

Arriva Trains Wales says there is disruption to services between Wrexham Central and Bidston due to the fire

Arriva is reporting disruption has been reported to services between Wrexham Central and Bidston

Services between Wrexham Central and Bidston train services are likely to be cancelled or delayed with disruption is expected until 6pm.