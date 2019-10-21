A541 in Flintshire reopens following earlier a collision

Update: Officers from North Wales Policing Roads Policing Unit are appealing for a witness to come forward following a crash in Flintshire earlier today, Monday 21st October.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the A541 in Hendre near Mold just before 3pm following reports of a four-vehicle collision.

The road was closed both ways between Star Crossing Road and Hendre Quarry for several hours while emergency services dealt with the crash.

One person is understood to have been taken to hospital, two others were treated at the scene.

Police have asked for the driver of a Citroen Berlingo – which they say was seen nearby – to come forward.

An update on the North Wales Policing Roads Policing Unit Facebook page states:

“RPU officers wish to speak to any witnesses of the RTC on the A541 HENDRE, FLINTSHIRE that occurred today on 21.10.19 at approx: 14.50hrs , officers are keen to speak with a driver of a White Citroen Berlingo seen near to the RTC, please call 101 & quote X153323”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Earlier Report: North Wales Police are asking drivers to avoid the A541 in Hendre this afternoon following a road traffic collision.

An update on social media states:

“The emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A541 in Hendre #Mold. The road is closed and we are asking motorists to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A541 both ways from Star Crossing Road to A541 / Tarmac Hendre Quarry.

Affecting traffic travelling between Nannerch and Mold.”

Police say they will give an update with more information soon.