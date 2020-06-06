A541 closed after lorry collided with bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station

The A541 Wrexham Road is closed after a lorry collided with a the bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station.

The collision has caused delays to train services through Cefn-y-Bedd and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Wayne sent us a picture which shows the HGV on its side and recovery crews on scene.

North Wales Police said, “A541 Cefn-y-Bedd cross roads with the B5102. Road will be closed for several hours due to a vehicle stuck under the railway bridge. Please avoid the area.”





Disruption has been reported to train services between Wrexham General and Bidston as a result of the collision.

Latest travel report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on A541 Wrexham Road both ways at B5102 Ffrwd Road. Traffic is coping well. A vehicle has collided with the railway bridge outside Cefn-y-Bedd station.”

Transport for Wales website states: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today between Wrexham General and Bidston trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.”

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00.”

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.

Keep your ticket to accompany any claim.