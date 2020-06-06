Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 6th Jun 2020

Updated: Sat 6th Jun

A541 closed after lorry collided with bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A541 Wrexham Road is closed after a lorry collided with a the bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station.

The collision has caused delays to train services through Cefn-y-Bedd and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Wayne sent us a picture which shows the HGV on its side and recovery crews on scene.

North Wales Police said, “A541 Cefn-y-Bedd cross roads with the B5102. Road will be closed for several hours due to a vehicle stuck under the railway bridge. Please avoid the area.”


Disruption has been reported to train services between Wrexham General and Bidston as a result of the collision.

Latest travel report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on A541 Wrexham Road both ways at B5102 Ffrwd Road. Traffic is coping well. A vehicle has collided with the railway bridge outside Cefn-y-Bedd station.”

Transport for Wales website states: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today between Wrexham General and Bidston trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.”

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00.”

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.  

Keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Dentists in Wales will begin phased reopening from next month

News

First Minister: Kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes to recieve £500 extra payment

News

Doctors’ leaders say face coverings should be worn in Wales

News

Flintshire Council chiefs welcome schools reopening in June but Wales’ Chief Medical Officer wanted to hold off until August

News

Flint Coastguard called to assist with rescue of children and adult stuck in mud on Wirral coast

News

Tributes have been pouring in for Mold based playwright, poet and novelist Sion Eirian who has died after a short illness.

News

Wales’ Transport Minister call for new Deeside railway station to be built by 2024

News

Two dogs stolen from Denbighshire reunited with owner after being found in Flintshire

Denbighshire

Changes to Flintshire Household Recycling Centres from next week

News




Read 639,106 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn