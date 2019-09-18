News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A5104 in Flintshire closed due to an overturned lorry

Published: Wednesday, Sep 18th, 2019
The A5104 – Corwen Road between Coed Talon Banks and Pontybodkin is closed this morning after a lorry overturned.

The incident happened at around 12.30am, according to a post on the Leeswood and District News Facebook Page 

Clare said, the lorry “overturned on the bend and skidded and landed in the railings at the start of the old Alloy works going down bank. Recovery is still taking place.”

North Wales Police have said: “The A5104 between Coed Talon Banks and Pontybodkin in #Flintshire will be closed for a few hours this morning to allow the recovery of a HGV. We’ll update you as soon as it has re-opened. Thanks in advance for your patience.”

