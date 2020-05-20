A494 in Queensferry closed in both directions after HGV overturns

The A494 is closed in both directions at Queensferry after an HGV overturned, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The incident appears to have taken place on the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services including firefighters and police are at the scene.

North Wales Police said: “Total Road Closure A494 Queensferry both directions please avoid the area.”

Latest travel report for the area states: “Road closed due to an overturned HGV on A494 Aston Road both ways at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

More as and when ..