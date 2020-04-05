A494 back open following earlier ‘police led’ incident

Update: Highways England has said the “incident has now concluded and all lanes are now re-open, thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”

Previous report: Traffic Wales has just issued an update on local and said the A494 is closed in both directions from Deeside Industrial Park to Queensferry.

Police can be seen stopping traffic gaining entry onto the eastbound carriageway at the Asda roundabout.

The A494 westbound at Sealand is closed due to a police led incident.

An image taken from Traffic Wales cameras shows a police road block outside the former RAF base at Sealand.

Highways England however state the road is closed from the Cheshire border westbound, between the junctions with the A540 (Woodbank) and the A550 (Sealand) “due to a North Wales Police led incident.”

A diversion is currently in operation

Exit at the junction with the A540 and follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on road signs. This will route your journey north on the A540 to the junction with the A550 at Two Mills. Turn left onto the A550 and head south to rejoin A494.

