A man who was hit by a car in Chester in April has died

Published: Tuesday, Jun 18th, 2019
A man who was involved in a serious collision in Chester city centre in April has sadly passed away police have said.

The incident happened at 9.45pm on Thursday 25 April a white Ford car collided with a man at the pedestrian crossing on St Oswalds Way, near to Mecca Bingo.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Tom Cooke from Chester, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Walton Centre in Merseyside.

Sadly, Mr Cooke passed away on Saturday 15 June.

Following his death Mr Cooke’s family have issued the following short statement: “Tom will be very sadly missed by all of his family and friends”.

A 30-year-old man from Chester has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage which may aid their investigation. 

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML384583, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

To submit dashcam footage go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

