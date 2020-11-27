“80-90” patients affected by coronavirus in second Wrexham Maelor outbreak

The First Minister has said the figures of people with Covid-19 at the Wrexham Maelor hospital has now increased to ’80-90′.

As per previous briefings we have asked about the current second outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, which was first declared on the 6th of November affecting a ‘small number’, which had increased to 20 people by the 13th and then 49 a week ago.

Previously the Health Minister and First Minister pointed to the local health board for details, however due to our regular questions the First Minister was full briefed today.

We asked for the latest information on the outbreak declared just over twenty days ago, and also asked about the progress of a report into the first outbreak that was due this month.





The First Minister said, “I’ve come armed with the figures for you today not having failed to bring them with me last week.

“The figures I have for the Maelor and the community hospitals that are associated with it, suggest that there are between 80 and 90 patient cases in the Maelor itself, and between 40 and 50 cases in community hospital settings.”

“There are just over 20 staff who have tested positive in that part of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area. That does mean of course that there are additional staff currently in isolation.”

“The IMT (incident management team) has decided to meet twice weekly, rather than weekly as it has been as a result, and providing additional advice and assistance to the board in areas of infection control admissions, and so on.”

Responding to the query on the report from the first outbreak he added, “I’ve not seen or read anything that suggests it’s not to be published as planned, but I haven’t seen it. I know it hasn’t come across my desk confirming a date for its publication.”.

First slide shown – FM says figures starting to rise again after firebreak, “It shows us once again how quickly the situation can change”. Points to death figures, “Every one of those figures represents a family and people grieving today” pic.twitter.com/jAinXyIo7J — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) November 27, 2020

Second slide today as FM refers to impact on NHS, says ‘sustained pressure’ in service. Says yellow suspected line has been ‘suppressed’ by testing. Says there is ‘no falling back that would relieve pressure’ on the system. pic.twitter.com/dzOIqdeEeE — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) November 27, 2020

You can view the full briefing, along with the Q&A on the below video: