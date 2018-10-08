£7.3m of upgrade work about to start on two Flintshire schools

Flintshire Council has said £7.3m of upgrade work is about to start on two on the county’s schools.

The council is investing £5m in Castell Alun High School for a new Art and Design Technology teaching block and remodelled internal accommodation.

This work will create a new learning space for both students and teachers as well as providing “employment and learning opportunities for our community” the council said.

Hertfordshire based construction group Willmott Dixon has been appointed to carry out the improvement work at the Hope High School.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“This further investment in our schools shows that Flintshire County Council, despite being a low funded council, is able to secure money to improve and update our schools.

These improvements will provide a new and exciting learning experience for our students.”

Willmott Dixon’s Northern Operations Manager, Alistair Brymer, said:

“We know how important it is to create buildings that inspire children and teachers to new heights of educational attainment.

We are delighted to have been selected as the contractor for this exciting project and we look forward to working with Flintshire County Council, Castell Alun High School and the local community to deliver an outstanding project.

“We believe in delivering projects that leave a lasting community legacy far beyond bricks and mortar.

“We have been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the category of Promoting Opportunity this year.

Working with local supply chain partners wherever possible is a hugely important way in which we support the community and we are committed to creating local employment, apprenticeship and work experience opportunities.”

£2.3m of upgrade work is also starting on Ysgol Glan Aber, Bagillt, £1.3m has come from Welsh Government’s fund to reduce infant class sizes.

Work will see the creation of an additional classroom, which, the council says will “will allow teachers to devote more time and individual attention to each of their pupils.”

The funding will also provide a new hall and dining facilities.

The Council has appointed local firm Kier Construction, based at Wrexham, to carry out this improvement work.

Flintshire County Council’s Leader, Councillor Aaron Shotton, said:

“This improvement work is an important investment in Ysgol Glan Aber and shows that Flintshire County Council, despite being a low funded council, is able to secure money to improve and update our schools.

These modern facilities for our young people and the wider community will provide a new inspirational learning experience for our school children.”

Featured image: Leader of The Flintshire County Council Aaron Shotton along with Headteacher Graham Hughes, pupil Rhian Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Youth Cllr Ian Roberts, FCC’s Damian Hughes, Willmott Dixon’s Steve Hellon and Alistair Brymer, Caergwrle Councillors Gladys and David Healey and pupil David Jones