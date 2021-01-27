63% of priority groups one and two in North Wales receive first vaccine dose

Over 61,000 people across the region have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board say that 63% of priority groups one and two – which consists of over 80s, healthcare workers and care home residents and staff – have had a vaccine injection.

This up on the 28% recorded by the health board last week.

In an update provided today the health says that it is on track to vaccinate all over 80’s by the end of the month and complete the top four priority groups – including the over 70s and those extremely clinically vulnerable – by mid February.





A total of 183,000 are eligible in the first early priority groups for the vaccine across north Wales.

Over the next week the health board plan to vaccinate 33,250 using – 17,250 Pfizer vaccines and 16,000 Astrazeneca.

In a statement, the health board mentioned the new Wrexham centre as we reported this morning, : “Our first Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) opened on Tuesday in the Catrin Finch Centre in Wrexham. It will be open Tuesday to Thursday.

“The LVC will provide greater capacity in an area with the largest population mass, supplementing the capability of the local GPs and the Mass Vaccination Centre in Deeside.

“By the end of the month, the vast majority of BCUHB frontline staff will have received their first vaccine. The Hospital Vaccination Centres (HVC) at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Glan Clwyd Hospital and Wrexham Maelor will close temporarily at the end of this week.

“Any outstanding members of staff in Priority group 2 will be invited to the Mass Vaccination Centres for vaccination.

“The HVC in Wrexham will reopen at the end of February, and in Bangor and Glan Clwyd at the beginning of March, to start the process of giving frontline staff their second dose of the vaccine.

“Over the weekend, BCUHB was involved in a national pilot where clusters of GP practices vaccinated thousands of people using the Pfizer vaccine.

“The plans for the pilot moved at an extraordinary pace from the start of discussion at the weekend to being given the go-ahead on the Wednesday night. Despite the snow on Sunday, around 1,000 priority cohort patients were vaccinated by the South Flintshire Primary Care cluster in Buckley, with another 1,000 in Nefyn by three GP practices in the Dwyfor cluster.

“Altogether, over 2,000 over 80s were vaccinated as part of this successful pilot and we will now be feeding back on its success into the national planning for Pfizer delivery.

“Our Mass Vaccination Centre in Llandudno was also used on Saturday and Sunday by the local GPs in Conwy. Using the AZ vaccine, they vaccinated more than 1,000 residents over 80 on Saturday and Sunday.

“Following the successful pilot earlier in the month with a community Pharmacy in Dwyfor (Fferyllwyr LLyn), we have now canvassed expressions of interest from Community Pharmacies across north Wales to participate in the delivery programme. So far 50 per cent have expressed an interest.

“We are now working on the practicalities of extending this method of vaccinating.”