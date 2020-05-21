6.30am: A494 in Queensferry remains closed in both directions after HGV overturns

6.30am Update: Recovery crews have cleared the HGV from the scene but the road remains closed whilst a bridge inspection and road repairs take place.

A large section of the central barrier was damaged in the incident. A diversion route is in operation.

Latest traffic report states: “Main carriageway closed due to overturned lorry on A494 Aston Road both ways at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). The accident happened late Wednesday night. Diversion: Via exit and entry slip.”

2am Update: As of 2am, the A494 at Queensferry remains closed in both directions however heavy lifting equipment and a crane is at the scene.

Earlier report: The A494 is closed in both directions at Queensferry after an HGV overturned, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The incident took place at around 9.40pm on the westbound carriageway flyover section at Queensferry.

Emergency services including firefighters and police have been at the scene.

North Wales Police said: “Total Road Closure A494 Queensferry both directions please avoid the area.”

Latest travel report for the area states: “Road closed due to an overturned HGV on A494 Aston Road both ways at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

#A494 : Both directions : Queensferry : Incident : Road closed : Local diversions in place #TrafficWalesAlert — Traffic Wales North & Mid #StayHomeSaveLives (@TrafficWalesN) May 20, 2020

More as and when ..