Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st May 2020

6.30am: A494 in Queensferry remains closed in both directions after HGV overturns

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

6.30am Update: Recovery crews have cleared the HGV from the scene but the road remains closed whilst a bridge inspection and road repairs take place.

A large section of the central barrier was damaged in the incident. A diversion route is in operation.

Latest traffic report states:  “Main carriageway closed due to overturned lorry on A494 Aston Road both ways at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). The accident happened late Wednesday night. Diversion: Via exit and entry slip.”

2am Update: As of 2am, the A494 at Queensferry remains closed in both directions however heavy lifting equipment and a crane is at the scene. 

Earlier report: The A494 is closed in both directions at Queensferry after an HGV overturned, drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The incident took place at around 9.40pm on the westbound carriageway flyover section at Queensferry.

Emergency services including firefighters and police have been at the scene.

North Wales Police said: “Total Road Closure A494 Queensferry both directions please avoid the area.”

Latest travel report for the area states: “Road closed due to an overturned HGV on A494 Aston Road both ways at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

More as and when ..



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

6.30am: A494 in Queensferry remains closed in both directions after HGV overturns

News

Owner of a Flintshire hotel aims to boost business through plans to install glamping pods

News

Flintshire plant hire company seeks more room to store machinery as building sites shut down due to coronavirus

News

Fears raised as mental health patients in North Wales are discharged due to coronavirus situation

Flintshire

Distressed horse owner urges walkers to stop feeding animals after heartbreak of putting hers to sleep

Flintshire

Maximum fine for repeat coronavirus lockdown breaches in Wales increases to to £1,920

News

Read 709,529 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn