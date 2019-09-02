News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

#30days30ways – Be safe, be prepared in North Wales…

Published: Monday, Sep 2nd, 2019
Share:

Be safe, be prepared is the message behind a major social media campaign launched this month and supported by all North Wales councils, Welsh Government, the emergency services and some utility companies.

The #30days30waysUK campaign has been running in parts of the UK and in other countries world-wide over recent years and this year it is being supported by the North Wales Local Resilience Forum – a body made up of all organisations involved in dealing with emergencies – is lending its support.

The Forum has a duty to warn and inform the public on how to stay safe during emergencies.

 

One message will be issued each day during September on a wide range of issues, including how to deal with flooding, staying safe in the home, awareness of cyber-bullying, fire safety, tips on driving in wintry weather and where to find the latest information about roadworks and traffic alerts.

Residents can find the messages on the social media accounts of all the partners involved in the campaign in North Wales and by using the #30days30waysUK  hashtag and the @cydnerthgogleddcymru or @northwalesresilience twitter handles.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Tour of Britain cycle race pays a brief visit to Flintshire next week

Courtauld’s ‘Memory Days’ set to take place this week in Holywell

Essential work set to begin on A55 Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge

Train services between Flint and Prestatyn back to normal following earlier fault with level crossing barriers

Council pledges that no children will be abandoned at bus stops in Flintshire as new school year starts

Police appeal for witnesses after woman sexually assaulted in Chester

Bagillt West councillor steps down with immediate effect due to ‘personal reasons’

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Aura Leisure and Libraries named finalist in UK Social Enterprise Awards!


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn