30days30ways – Be safe, be prepared in North Wales…

Be safe, be prepared is the message behind a major social media campaign launched this month and supported by all North Wales councils, Welsh Government, the emergency services and some utility companies.

The #30days30waysUK campaign has been running in parts of the UK and in other countries world-wide over recent years and this year it is being supported by the North Wales Local Resilience Forum – a body made up of all organisations involved in dealing with emergencies – is lending its support.

The Forum has a duty to warn and inform the public on how to stay safe during emergencies.

One message will be issued each day during September on a wide range of issues, including how to deal with flooding, staying safe in the home, awareness of cyber-bullying, fire safety, tips on driving in wintry weather and where to find the latest information about roadworks and traffic alerts.

Residents can find the messages on the social media accounts of all the partners involved in the campaign in North Wales and by using the #30days30waysUK hashtag and the @cydnerthgogleddcymru or @northwalesresilience twitter handles.