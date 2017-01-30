24 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

Latest news from Welsh water regarding Deeside related work.
Connah’s Quay
Water mains renewals on site at the present time.
Deva Ave – Road Closure, road diversion in place and diversion signs out.
Linden Ave – Temporary traffic lights in place
Richmond Road – Temporary traffic lights in operation
Schemes to follow
Fairfield Ave
Pinewood Ave
Henley Ave,
Marlowe Ave
Eton Ave
Windsor Ave
Queensferry area
Water mains renewals on site at the present time
Gladstone Way
Areas of work within the next 6 months
Queensferry
Golften area of Connah’s Quay
Public information events
Northop Road – Flint – Date to be arranged – (Not sure if this falls into Deeside)
Queensferry – Date to be arranged.
If you see anything travel or traffic related give us a nudge…
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Contractor
|Halyn Road, Holywell
|06/02/17 – 24/02/17
|B5432
|Sewer Connection
|Road Closure
|3 Weeks
|Williams Homes Ltd – 01678 521781 06/02/17 – 24/02/17
|O/S Ty Newydd, High Street, Bagillt
|06/02/17 – 09/02/17
|New Gas Connection
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 days
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 06/02/17 – 09/02/17
|Hall Lane, Connah’s Quay
|03/02/17 – 06/02/17
|Sewer works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|3 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/17 – 06/02/17
|Opp the Crown & Liver PH, The Highway, Hawarden
|03/02/2017
|B5125
|Sewer works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/2017
|O/S The Queen’s Ferry Hotel, Welsh Road, Garden City
|03/02/2017
|B5441
|Renew defective cover and Frame
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/2017
|O/S 161, Mold Road, Broughton
|07/02/17
|A5104
|Renew Manhole Cover and Frame with Piority
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 07/02/17
|Bannisters Lane, Llanfynydd
|31/01/17 – 02/02/17
|BT Works
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/01/17 – 02/02/17
|Unnamed Road, between its junctions with B5101 Ffordd Llanfynydd and Bryn Yorkin Lane, Llanfynydd
|31/01/17 – 02/02/17
|BT Works
|Road Closure
|3 Days
|A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/01/17 – 02/02/17
|O/S Riverholm, Northop Road, Flint
|31/01/17
|A5119
|Permanent Reinstatement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|1 Day
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 31/01/17
|Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft
|30/01/17
|Drainage Works
|Road Closure
|1 Day
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 30/01/17
|Welsh Road, DIP
|09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|B5441
|Footway reconstruction with associated works
|Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way
|10 Days
|Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
|Bryn Road, Connahs Quay
|03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|8 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
|O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr
|16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Trial Holes
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|11 Days
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
|Bryn Garmon, Mold
|03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|10 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
|Chester Road, Mold
|23/01/17 – 03/02/17
|A541
|Gas Mains Replacement
|One Way System
|2 Weeks
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Powell Road, Buckley
|03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Water Main replacement
|Road Closure
|5 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
|Higher Common Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 17/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 17/02/17
|Village Road, Tre Mostyn
|03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Water Mains Renewal
|Road Closure
|1 Month
|Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Alltami Road, Alltami
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Highway Improvement Works
|Road Closure
|6 Weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Liverpool Road, Buckley
|16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|B5127
|Highway Improvement Works
|Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|6 weeks
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
|Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay
|16/01/17 – 06/02/17
|Water Mains Replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way
|3 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 16/01/17 – 06/02/17
|Gladstone Way, Hawarden
|03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|A550
|Water Main replacement
|Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way
|12 Weeks
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
|Woodlands Road, Mold
|16/01/17 – 20/03/17
|Gas Mains Replacement
|Road Closure
|9 Weeks
|Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 16/01/17 – 20/03/17
|Wilton Road, Mancot,
|27/01/17 – 03/02/17
|Install road crossing/ New customer connection
|Temporay Traffic Lights 2 way
|8 Days
|O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 27/01/17 – 03/02/17