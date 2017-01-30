24 sets of roadworks which may impact on your journey this week.

January 30th, 2017 News, Transport

Latest news from Welsh water regarding Deeside related work.

Connah’s Quay

Water mains renewals on site at the present time.

Deva Ave – Road Closure, road diversion in place and diversion signs out.

Linden Ave – Temporary traffic lights in place

Richmond Road – Temporary traffic lights in operation

 

Schemes to follow

Fairfield Ave

Pinewood Ave

Henley Ave,

Marlowe Ave

Eton Ave

Windsor Ave

Queensferry area

Gladstone Way

Areas of work within the next 6 months

Queensferry

Golften area of Connah’s Quay

Public information events

Northop Road – Flint – Date to be arranged – (Not sure if this falls into Deeside)

Queensferry – Date to be arranged.

 

Location Date and Time Route No Type of Work Traffic Management Duration Contractor
Halyn Road, Holywell 06/02/17 – 24/02/17 B5432 Sewer Connection Road Closure 3 Weeks Williams Homes Ltd – 01678 521781 06/02/17 – 24/02/17
O/S Ty Newydd, High Street, Bagillt 06/02/17 – 09/02/17 New Gas Connection Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 days Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 06/02/17 – 09/02/17
Hall Lane, Connah’s Quay 03/02/17 – 06/02/17 Sewer works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 3 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/17 – 06/02/17
Opp the Crown & Liver PH, The Highway, Hawarden 03/02/2017 B5125 Sewer works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/2017
O/S The Queen’s Ferry Hotel, Welsh Road, Garden City 03/02/2017 B5441 Renew defective cover and Frame Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/02/2017
O/S 161, Mold Road, Broughton 07/02/17 A5104 Renew Manhole Cover and Frame with Piority Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 07/02/17
Bannisters Lane, Llanfynydd 31/01/17 – 02/02/17 BT Works Road Closure 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/01/17 – 02/02/17
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with B5101 Ffordd Llanfynydd and Bryn Yorkin Lane, Llanfynydd 31/01/17 – 02/02/17 BT Works Road Closure 3 Days A Plant Lux 03700 500 792 31/01/17 – 02/02/17
O/S Riverholm, Northop Road, Flint 31/01/17 A5119 Permanent Reinstatement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 1 Day Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 31/01/17
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft 30/01/17 Drainage Works Road Closure 1 Day Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 30/01/17
Welsh Road, DIP 09/01/17 – 03/04/17 B5441 Footway reconstruction with associated works Temporay Traffic Lights 2 Way 10 Days Blue Arrow 01928 751761 09/01/17 – 03/04/17
Bryn Road, Connahs Quay 03/01/17 – 27/02/17 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 8 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 27/02/17
O/S Brynffynnon, Brynford Hill, Milwr 16/01/17 – 27/01/17 Trial Holes Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 11 Days Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 16/01/17 – 27/01/17
Bryn Garmon, Mold 03/01/17 – 13/03/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 10 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 13/03/17
Chester Road, Mold 23/01/17 – 03/02/17 A541 Gas Mains Replacement One Way System 2 Weeks Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 23/01/17 – 03/02/17
Powell Road, Buckley 03/01/17 – 10/02/17 Water Main replacement Road Closure 5 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 10/02/17
Higher Common Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 17/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 17/02/17
Village Road, Tre Mostyn 03/01/17 – 03/02/17 Water Mains Renewal Road Closure 1 Month Morrison Utility Services 07770586686 03/01/17 – 03/02/17
Alltami Road, Alltami 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 Highway Improvement Works Road Closure 6 Weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Liverpool Road, Buckley 16/01/17 – 24/02/17 B5127 Highway Improvement Works Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way 6 weeks Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 16/01/17 – 24/02/17
Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay 16/01/17 – 06/02/17 Water Mains Replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 4 Way 3 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 16/01/17 – 06/02/17
Gladstone Way, Hawarden 03/01/17 – 29/03/17 A550 Water Main replacement Temporary Traffic Lights 3 Way 12 Weeks O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 03/01/17 – 29/03/17
Woodlands Road, Mold 16/01/17 – 20/03/17 Gas Mains Replacement Road Closure 9 Weeks Forest Traffic Services 08003285250 16/01/17 – 20/03/17
Wilton Road, Mancot, 27/01/17 – 03/02/17 Install road crossing/ New customer connection Temporay Traffic Lights 2 way 8 Days O’Connor Utilities 01352 735300 27/01/17 – 03/02/17

