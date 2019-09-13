News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 at Halkyn reopened following earlier closure due to a collision

Published: Friday, Sep 13th, 2019
Update 2am: North Wales Police have said the A55 westbound at Halkyn has reopened following an earlier due to a collision.

Previous Report: Police have closed the A55 westbound at junctions 32 while emergency service deal with a collision.

Diversions have been put in place and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

In an update on social media just after 1am North Wales Police said:

“The #A55 is currently closed at Junction 32b, #Halkyn, Westbound following a road traffic collision. Diversions currently in place. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Posting a comment on the A55 Traffic and Incidents Facebook group page Craig said:

“Been stuck in traffic on hylkin hill been a massive crash – 2 fire engines – 3 ambulances and loads of police cars, even undercover ones – avoid if possible been sat here for 45 mins now with no movement.”

Chrissie posted: “Accident on A55, west bound between Flint and Holywell. Car on it’s roof.”

Traffic reports for the area state the location is between Ewloe and Northop but CCTV cameras show traffic IS stopped at the Halkyn junction.

 

Inrix traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to police incident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J34 A494 (Ewloe) to J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East).”

Traffic Wales tweeted:

No more details as yet.

