Youth vaccination increases in Flintshire area with 71% of 16-17 year olds having first dose

Data released by Public Health Wales reveals how vaccine uptake in the Flintshire area compares to other parts of Wales.

Figures up to October 10 show that 85.6 per cent of eligible over 18s in Flintshire are fully vaccinated.

Slightly lower levels are seen in Gwynedd, Wrexham and Denbighshire, with the Isle of Anglesey has the highest uptake in North Wales at 87.1 per cent.

Rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has been underway for 10 months, with the first jabs given to those eligible in December 2020.

All adults over the age of 18 have been eligible for vaccination for several months after the rollout for the initial nine priority groups was completed.

For those age 80 and over – one of the highest risk groups of serious illness if they contract coronavirus – 96.2 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated in Flintshire.

This on par with all local authorities across Wales, which have more than 90 per cent of residents in that age group fully vaccinated.

97 per cent of older adults in care homes have received both doses of the jab in the county borough.

Although the Public Health Wales data does not provide a local authority breakdown on uptake in health care staff, across Wales 91.4 per cent of care home workers and 95.3 per cent of health care workers are vaccinated.

Uptake for those aged between 75-79 in the area is 97.1 per cent, with the figure for the 70-74 age group only slightly lower 96.3 per cent.

The number of 65-69 year olds fully vaccinated in Flintshire is amongst the highest in Wales, with 95 per cent of people coming forward for the jab.

A high uptake is also seen for those aged 60-64 with 92.4 per cent receiving both vaccines.

91.1 per cent of 55-59 year olds in the area are fully jabbed, along with 90.1 per cent of 50-54 year olds.

Uptake of COVID-19 vaccination in those aged 16-69 years old who are clinically extremely vulnerable is 94.6 per cent in Flintshire – with all local authorities in Wales exceeding 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

For those in clinical risk groups aged 12-64 years olds, uptake is 86.9 per cent, above the average for North Wales.

83.7 per cent of 40-49 year olds in Flintshire are fully vaccinated, again above the North Wales total of 82.3 per cent.

Uptake for the 30-39 age group in Flintshire is on par with other local authorities across the region with 71.8 per cent having both vaccines.

However the North Wales total of 71.1 per cent is second lowest only to the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

For those 18-29 in Flintshire 81.7 per cent have received their first jab and 74.8 per cent have had both.

16 and 17 year old have been invited to come forward for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with guidance expected to be issued at later date on when they will be able to receive their second jab.

Locally 71.2 per cent of teens in that group have had their first dose.

Uptake in the healthy 12-15-year-olds, who have been eligible to get the vaccine since the start of October is 15.1 per cent, with 1,201 teens coming forward for vaccination out of 7.952 people in that age group – a comparatively low figure, with areas in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board ranging from 29% to 32%.