Posted: Fri 20th Aug 2021

Yellow weather warning of thunderstorms for Flintshire on Saturday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert comes in to play in Flintshire, Wrexham and the North West of England at 12pm on Saturday and runs through to 10pm.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding the Met Office has warned.

This is what the Met Office says:

“Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding.”

“Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.”

“These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours. Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.”



