Yellow weather warning issued for Flintshire, Wrexham and Chester

Flintshire, Wrexham, Chester and other parts of North Wales are set to be affected by heavy rain this week, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from 12.00pm on Tuesday 15 April until 12.00pm on Wednesday 16 April.

The warning highlights a risk of flooding, power cuts, and travel disruption as persistent and heavy rain moves north across western Britain.

The Met Office says between 20–40mm of rain is expected in many areas, with some places possibly receiving 50–75mm, especially in western parts or where slow-moving showers and thunderstorms develop.

The rain will follow earlier showers on Monday, increasing the risk of flooding as conditions worsen into Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

Advice from the Met Office includes:

Check if your home is at risk of flooding and prepare a flood kit if needed.

Plan your journeys in advance and check for updates on public transport.

Prepare for possible power cuts with items such as torches and battery packs.

Stay up to date as forecasts and warnings may change quickly.

This is a yellow weather warning – meaning a medium chance of disruption, though the effects are expected to be fairly limited.

The Met Office highlights ‘what to expect’:

Spray and surface water could make journeys longer.

Delays to bus and train services are likely.

Short-term interruptions to power and other services are possible.

The warning covers Flintshire, Wrexham, and nearby areas including Cheshire West and Chester, Conwy, Denbighshire, and Gwynedd.