Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Apr 2025

Yellow weather warning issued for Flintshire, Wrexham and Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire, Wrexham, Chester and other parts of North Wales are set to be affected by heavy rain this week, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from 12.00pm on Tuesday 15 April until 12.00pm on Wednesday 16 April.

The warning highlights a risk of flooding, power cuts, and travel disruption as persistent and heavy rain moves north across western Britain.

The Met Office says between 20–40mm of rain is expected in many areas, with some places possibly receiving 50–75mm, especially in western parts or where slow-moving showers and thunderstorms develop.

The rain will follow earlier showers on Monday, increasing the risk of flooding as conditions worsen into Tuesday evening and early Wednesday.

Advice from the Met Office includes:

  • Check if your home is at risk of flooding and prepare a flood kit if needed.
  • Plan your journeys in advance and check for updates on public transport.
  • Prepare for possible power cuts with items such as torches and battery packs.
  • Stay up to date as forecasts and warnings may change quickly.

This is a yellow weather warning – meaning a medium chance of disruption, though the effects are expected to be fairly limited.

The Met Office highlights ‘what to expect’:

  • Spray and surface water could make journeys longer.
  • Delays to bus and train services are likely.
  • Short-term interruptions to power and other services are possible.

The warning covers Flintshire, Wrexham, and nearby areas including Cheshire West and Chester, Conwy, Denbighshire, and Gwynedd.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flintshire Council: Parents action group challenges data behind catholic super-school plan
  • Busiest Easter bank holiday on the roads in three years with 19m trips expected, says RAC
  • Preparations underway to welcome back Gronant’s Little Terns

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Council: Parents action group challenges data behind catholic super-school plan

    News

    Busiest Easter bank holiday on the roads in three years with 19m trips expected, says RAC

    News

    Preparations underway to welcome back Gronant’s Little Terns

    News

    Flintshire Council proposes new licensing rules for HMOs

    News

    North Wales Police issue warning over DVLA fraud

    News

    TfW: Wales to host first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham

    News

    Popular craft brewery opens new taphouse in Mold

    News

    Protected Northop Hall woodland saved from housing plan

    News

    Connah’s Quay Nomads sack head coach Billy Paynter after poor run

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn