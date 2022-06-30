Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th Jun 2022

Yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning in Flintshire this afternoon

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert is active for a large part of Wales including Flintshire, Wrexham as well as Cheshire and Central England.

The warning comes into force at 12pm today (Thursday 30, June) and runs through to 10pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers will develop through the morning with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.”

“These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places seeing 10-20 mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40 mm in 2-3 hours.”

“Showers are likely to weaken over parts of Wales and the southwest of England during Thursday evening but will persist longer in parts of central England and the Midlands.”

What to expect

  • Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Delays to train services
  • Some short term loss of power and other services
  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
  • Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

 



