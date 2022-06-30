Yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning in Flintshire this afternoon

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert is active for a large part of Wales including Flintshire, Wrexham as well as Cheshire and Central England.

The warning comes into force at 12pm today (Thursday 30, June) and runs through to 10pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers will develop through the morning with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.”

“These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places seeing 10-20 mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40 mm in 2-3 hours.”

“Showers are likely to weaken over parts of Wales and the southwest of England during Thursday evening but will persist longer in parts of central England and the Midlands.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales Thursday 1200 – 2200 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ — Met Office (@metoffice) June 30, 2022

