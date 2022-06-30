Yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning in Flintshire this afternoon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.
The alert is active for a large part of Wales including Flintshire, Wrexham as well as Cheshire and Central England.
The warning comes into force at 12pm today (Thursday 30, June) and runs through to 10pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers will develop through the morning with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.”
“These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places seeing 10-20 mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40 mm in 2-3 hours.”
“Showers are likely to weaken over parts of Wales and the southwest of England during Thursday evening but will persist longer in parts of central England and the Midlands.”
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales
Thursday 1200 – 2200
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️
— Met Office (@metoffice) June 30, 2022
What to expect
- Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services
- Some short term loss of power and other services
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
